Real Estate Management Services LLC Sells 48,500 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Real Estate Management Services LLC trimmed its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the quarter. Weingarten Realty Investors accounts for 1.4% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.34. 60,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

