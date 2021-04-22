Real Estate Management Services LLC Sells 86,200 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.12% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BDN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,385. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

