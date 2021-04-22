Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Shares Up 7.7%

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD) shares shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.69 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). 4,888,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,114% from the average session volume of 220,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.04. The firm has a market cap of £2.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,836.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Real Good Food (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors brand.

