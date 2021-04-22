Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REAL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total transaction of C$56,597.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,619,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,282,574.67. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $309,586 in the last ninety days.

TSE REAL traded up C$0.57 on Thursday, hitting C$16.58. 337,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

