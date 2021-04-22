Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.67.

REAL stock traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.45. 211,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,918. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.34. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total value of C$57,167.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,613,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,855,561.49. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $309,586 in the last three months.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

