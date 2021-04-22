Realio Network (RIO) Price Hits $1.99 on Major Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00003613 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $13.07 million and approximately $557,322.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00270779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.39 or 0.01066521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00025754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.27 or 0.00685009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,315.46 or 1.00435943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.