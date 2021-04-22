Realogy (RLGY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Realogy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLGY opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

