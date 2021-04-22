RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) is Syquant Capital Sas’ 5th Largest Position

Syquant Capital Sas grew its stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 471.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,650 shares during the period. RealPage makes up about 6.7% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned approximately 0.29% of RealPage worth $26,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RP. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in RealPage in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 112.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RealPage by 16.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 178,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after buying an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth about $2,948,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage in the third quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 128,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,613. RealPage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

RP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.39.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

