Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) in the last few weeks:

  • 4/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/21/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $31.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/21/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/19/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/19/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $37.00.
  • 3/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/4/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/4/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/4/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $37.00.
  • 3/4/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00.
  • 2/26/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.
  • 2/24/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 118,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,521 shares of company stock valued at $6,779,373. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

