Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $31.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $37.00.

3/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/4/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $37.00.

3/4/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00.

2/26/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/24/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 118,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,521 shares of company stock valued at $6,779,373. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

