Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gerresheimer (GXI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gerresheimer (ETR: GXI):

4/20/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €92.10 ($108.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Gerresheimer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/23/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €92.10 ($108.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €92.10 ($108.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GXI stock opened at €89.85 ($105.71) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. Gerresheimer AG has a twelve month low of €66.70 ($78.47) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company’s 50 day moving average is €85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €90.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.11.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

