Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MarineMax (HZO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MarineMax (NYSE: HZO):

4/14/2021 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

4/12/2021 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $54.00.

4/12/2021 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $54.00.

4/7/2021 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

3/29/2021 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – MarineMax had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/25/2021 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

MarineMax stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 44,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $157,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MarineMax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

