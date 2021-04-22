Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sterling Construction (STRL)

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/20/2021 – Sterling Construction was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “
- 4/17/2021 – Sterling Construction was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “
- 4/9/2021 – Sterling Construction was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “
- 4/8/2021 – Sterling Construction was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “
STRL stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $579.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35.
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.
Read More: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.