Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sterling Construction (STRL)

4/20/2021 – Sterling Construction was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/17/2021 – Sterling Construction was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Sterling Construction was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2021 – Sterling Construction was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company's transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. "

STRL stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $579.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 105,944 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 690,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 171,944 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 506,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 391,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

