Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Haemonetics (HAE)

4/20/2021 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $140.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Haemonetics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $147.00.

4/19/2021 – Haemonetics was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/19/2021 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Haemonetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Haemonetics’ robust Hospital arm and an uptick in Hemostasis Management product line in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 is impressive. Gross productivity improvement and cost savings from the Operational Excellence Program and cost-containment actions raise optimism. Adoption of NexSys is contributing to the company’s overall progress and the company is optimistic about the Cardiva acquisition. Strong end-market demand buoy optimism. A strong solvency and balance sheet position looks encouraging. Over the past six months, Haemonetics has outperformed its industry. Yet, the company’s sluggish Plasma and Blood Center businesses due to the pandemic-led business disruptions are concerning. Contraction of both margins is worrying. The company’s inability to provide guidance for fiscal 2021 raises apprehensions.”

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $69.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Haemonetics by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

