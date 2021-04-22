Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE):

4/22/2021 – Lakeland Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Lakeland Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

4/16/2021 – Lakeland Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Lakeland Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $45.00.

Shares of LAKE stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.73. 193,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,429. The firm has a market cap of $230.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.03. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98.

Get Lakeland Industries Inc alerts:

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,102 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 35.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.