Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI):

4/21/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

Get BJ's Restaurants Inc alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.