Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2021 – Motorcar Parts of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

4/14/2021 – Motorcar Parts of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

4/13/2021 – Motorcar Parts of America was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/3/2021 – Motorcar Parts of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $414.09 million, a PE ratio of 144.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

