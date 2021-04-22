Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Schneider National (SNDR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) in the last few weeks:
- 4/19/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 3/26/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Schneider National had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
- 3/16/2021 – Schneider National had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.
- 3/11/2021 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
- 3/10/2021 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.
- 3/10/2021 – Schneider National was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.
- 3/4/2021 – Schneider National was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.
NYSE SNDR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.40. 6,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,462. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 184,390 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Schneider National by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.