Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dana (DAN)

4/21/2021 – Dana had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Dana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

4/15/2021 – Dana was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

4/9/2021 – Dana was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

3/31/2021 – Dana is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Dana is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Dana had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Dana stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -537.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dana by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

