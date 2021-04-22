Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Franklin Covey (FC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) recently:

4/6/2021 – Franklin Covey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

4/5/2021 – Franklin Covey had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Franklin Covey had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

NYSE FC opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.71 million, a P/E ratio of -42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 293.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 155,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

