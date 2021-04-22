RED Trading 36% Lower Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. RED has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $51,261.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded down 36% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

