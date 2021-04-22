ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0090 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $259.39 million and $9.94 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,871.50 or 0.99412396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00037906 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011992 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $588.37 or 0.01106298 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.76 or 0.00556110 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.81 or 0.00385090 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00142472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003553 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

