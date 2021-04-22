RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) One Day Volume Tops $14,149.00

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00065674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00092315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.40 or 0.00678167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.12 or 0.07238784 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

