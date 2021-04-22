RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $342.41 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.75 or 0.00446225 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00158590 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00217122 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00013196 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000876 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

