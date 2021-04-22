Reef (REEF) Trading Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Reef has a market cap of $382.33 million and $210.60 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067290 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00018762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00092952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $351.80 or 0.00690363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,156.60 or 0.08156812 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.