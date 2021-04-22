Refereum Price Hits $0.0186 on Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $92.77 million and approximately $58,084.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00069867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00094117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.04 or 0.00707853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.74 or 0.07955715 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00049113 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

