reflect.finance 24-Hour Volume Hits $70,550.00 (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $70,550.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00068130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00094265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.10 or 0.00698870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.64 or 0.08346593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00048012 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,459,303 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.