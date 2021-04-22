Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

REG opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.64, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 970.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

