Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,867 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $78.18. 269,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,732,072. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $197.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.