Regent Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Unilever by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,308 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

UL traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 67,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,123. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

