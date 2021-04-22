Regent Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,585,000 after buying an additional 214,094 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,594. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

