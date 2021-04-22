Regent Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,081,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.