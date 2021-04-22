Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 18,982 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,982 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

NYSE T traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,781,926. The company has a market capitalization of $225.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

