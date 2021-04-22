Regents of The University of California Acquires New Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,600,000. DoorDash comprises about 2.4% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $227,829,000.

DASH traded up $4.39 on Thursday, reaching $147.71. 13,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,383. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.28. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 over the last ninety days.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

