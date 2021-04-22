Regents of The University of California Acquires New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.4% of Regents of The University of California’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 996,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,216,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,121,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

