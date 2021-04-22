Regents of The University of California Decreases Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Regents of The University of California lessened its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,400 shares during the period. Allogene Therapeutics comprises 3.1% of Regents of The University of California’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regents of The University of California owned approximately 0.48% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $23,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,372,000 after purchasing an additional 160,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 654,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,397,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,257,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.62. 6,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,854. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.