Regents of The University of California Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000. Affirm accounts for 0.5% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,829,000.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.26. 9,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,500. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

