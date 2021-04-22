Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading 12.7% Higher

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was up 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 15,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,020,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

