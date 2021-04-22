Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down to $34.41

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.41, but opened at $33.58. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 2,917 shares changing hands.

RLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

