Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.86.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $155.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $159.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.20.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

