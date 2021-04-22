Reliance Steel & Aluminum Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,073 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,119% compared to the average daily volume of 88 put options.

NYSE RS opened at $155.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 in the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $83,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,284,000 after acquiring an additional 498,024 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after acquiring an additional 292,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 225,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.