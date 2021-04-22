RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) is Nepsis Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,560 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe accounts for about 5.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of RenaissanceRe worth $16,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,539. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.90 and a 12 month high of $201.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day moving average is $165.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

