Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $25.22

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.22, but opened at $29.00. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 7,651 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 220,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

