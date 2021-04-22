Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Renasant has raised its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.39. 167,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,296. Renasant has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.29.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
In related news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $372,831.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
