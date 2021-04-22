Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Renasant has raised its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.39. 167,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,296. Renasant has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Renasant will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $372,831.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

