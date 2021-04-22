Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €41.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.00 ($45.88).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €34.54 ($40.63) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.69. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

