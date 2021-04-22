renBTC (RENBTC) Price Tops $49,810.30 on Major Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $49,810.30 or 0.99501229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $628.44 million and approximately $13.65 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00065404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00092564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.39 or 0.00675974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00048567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.38 or 0.07511745 BTC.

About renBTC

RENBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,617 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

