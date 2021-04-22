Render Token (RNDR) Trading Down 30.1% Over Last 7 Days

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One Render Token coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002011 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $169.41 million and approximately $13.71 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00073559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.93 or 0.00745586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00097011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.77 or 0.08361921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,386,594 coins and its circulating supply is 154,385,629 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.