renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Tops $0.26

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $816,783.09 and approximately $1.54 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00063840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00282489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026698 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.90 or 0.01003579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.48 or 0.00682939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,972.86 or 1.00131920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

