ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.04 Million

Analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report $19.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.01 million and the highest is $19.80 million. ReneSola reported sales of $21.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $98.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $99.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $128.79 million, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $149.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ReneSola.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of SOL opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.98 million, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $35.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola during the first quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

