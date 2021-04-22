Renew (LON:RNWH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $625.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 625 ($8.17) and last traded at GBX 609 ($7.96), with a volume of 185654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586 ($7.66).

The firm has a market capitalization of £479.17 million and a P/E ratio of 23.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 552.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 518.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

