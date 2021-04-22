Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Hits Market Cap of $741,502.31 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market cap of $741,502.31 and $157,110.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.00282584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004092 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.31 or 0.00986443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00685570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,918.17 or 1.00359788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 972,074,065 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

